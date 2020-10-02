Europe key to Mideast peace post-Abraham Accord: Pompeo

Europe key to Middle East peace after Abraham Accord, says Pompeo

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Oct 02 2020, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 12:42 ist
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Credit: AFP

European countries have a fundamental role in supporting the Middle East peace process after the signing of the so-called Abraham Accord, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Friday.

"I believe that European leaders have a strategic role...(also in) stemming and rejecting the Islamic Republic of Iran, which still is the greatest force of destabilisation in the entire Middle Eastern region," Pompeo told Italian daily La Repubblica.

 He added that he hoped Palestinians would join the United States, committing to serious negotiations with Israel.

"(The Palestinians) must commit to dialogue," Pompeo said, when asked what was needed to do so, given that the Palestinian Authority considered the agreements void.

Mike Pompeo
Middle East
Europe
Palestine
Iran

