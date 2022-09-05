Europe to blame for Nord Stream 1 shutdown: Kremlin

Europe to blame for Nord Stream 1 shutdown: Kremlin

Gazprom has completely halted gas supplies through the pipeline

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 05 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 15:29 ist
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Reuters file photo

The Kremlin on Monday repeated its assertion that Western sanctions are to blame for a complete shutdown in the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said sanctions were "causing chaos" in terms of maintenance work on the pipeline and rejected claims Russia had turned off supplies to Europe as a political move.

Gazprom has completely halted gas supplies through the pipeline after it said it detected a gas leak during maintenance work last week.

Russia
Europe
World news
Germany

