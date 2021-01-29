EMA signals green light for AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

European Medicines Agency signals green light for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

The AstraZeneca jab should be given only to people aged between 18 and 64, due to a lack of data about how effective it is in older people

Reuters
Reuters, Amsterdam,
  • Jan 29 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 21:09 ist
Representative Image. credit: AFP File Photo

Europe's medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18.

Europe urgently needs more shots to speed up its inoculation programme with suppliers such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer facing difficulties in delivering the quantities promised for the early months of the year.

The AstraZeneca jab should be given only to people aged between 18 and 64, due to a lack of data about how effective it is in older people, Germany's vaccine committee had said in a draft recommendation on Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Europe
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
AstraZeneca
Oxford University

What's Brewing

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

 