EU's chair on Iran nuclear talks says 'intense preparatory work' under way

The European Union official chairing the Iran nuclear talks said on Monday that he had met Chinese, Russian and Iranian negotiators on Sunday and that he would meet the European and US teams on Monday before formal talks later in the day.

"Intense preparatory work ongoing," Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general of the EU's foreign service, said on Twitter from Vienna, where the seventh round of talks is due to start.

Back in Vienna for 7th round of talks to bring #JCPOA back on track. Intense preparatory work ongoing: met yesterday @Bagheri_Kani, Ambassador Wang Qun and @Amb_Ulyanov. This morning I will also meet with European and US colleagues ahead of the Joint Commission in the afternoon. — Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) November 29, 2021

World powers and Iran are gathering on Monday to try to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal, although, hopes of a breakthrough appear slim.

