EU's chair on Iran nuclear talks says 'intense preparatory work' under way

'Preparatory work under way': EU on Iran nuclear talks

World powers and Iran are gathering on Monday to try to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal, although, hopes of a breakthrough appear slim

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Nov 29 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 15:04 ist
European Union flag. Credit: AFP File Photo

The European Union official chairing the Iran nuclear talks said on Monday that he had met Chinese, Russian and Iranian negotiators on Sunday and that he would meet the European and US teams on Monday before formal talks later in the day.

"Intense preparatory work ongoing," Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general of the EU's foreign service, said on Twitter from Vienna, where the seventh round of talks is due to start.

Iran
World news
Iran Nuclear deal
World Politics
European Union
United States

