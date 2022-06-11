EU to discuss Ukraine's membership progress

EU's von der Leyen to discuss Ukraine's membership progress with Zelenskyy

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 11 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 14:57 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said they would discuss Ukraine's reconstruction and progress towards European Union membership.

"With President Zelenskyy I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path," she said in a post on Twitter.

Ursula von der Leyen
European Union
Russia
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky

