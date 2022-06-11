EU's von der Leyen to discuss Ukraine's membership progress with Zelenskyy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said they would discuss Ukraine's reconstruction and progress towards European Union membership.
"With President Zelenskyy I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path," she said in a post on Twitter.
