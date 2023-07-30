Evacuation order for Canadian town as US wildfire nears

Evacuation order issued for Canadian town as wildfire crosses over from US

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 30 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 15:12 ist
Fire blazes as a wildfire burns in Osoyoos, British Columbia. Credit: Camryn Westenbrink/via Reuters

An evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district has been issued due to an out-of-control wildfire that has crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington.

The wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometres (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

It is about 200 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border and 2,000 hectares in size on the US side, it added.

Osoyoos and the regional district of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert late Saturday night, citing "potential danger to life and health".

The evacuation order covers the area north of the Canada-United States border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, as well as west and north along Highway 3. 

