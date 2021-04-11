Ever Given, its Indian crew stranded as Egypt asks owners $1 bn compensation

While the whole world joined to celebrate the freeing of the trapped container vessel on the Suez Canal, that ship has not yet set sail beyond the canal. Egypt has said that Ever Given, and its 25-member crew, which is entirely Indian, won't be allowed to exit before the owners pay compensation of nearly a billion dollars, according to a report in Wall Street Journal.

The massive ship was trapped after a suspected sand storm blew it off course for over six days, choking traffic on either side of the Suez Canal and blocking one of the most important waterways in the world.

The ship now remains at an anchor on Egypt's Great Bitter Lake, the water body that separates the two sides of the canal. The 25-member Indian crew and the cargo remain put.

Also read: Indian seafaring community watches Ever Given closely

Suez Canal Authority told state television that the vessel will remain there until "investigations are complete and the compensation is paid."

While the Japanese owner of the vessel has said that they are in the middle of the negotiations, there was no official communique from the Egyptian authorities saying the ship won't be let go until the compensation is settled.

Also read: Ever Given ship: Shipping Ministry says in touch with concerned authorities over crew safety

In between the negotiations and the investigations, which can go on for long, are the crew, over whom concerns have emerged about their long-term stay on the vessel in Egypt.

"The prospect of them being stuck gives us grave concern," said Stephen Cotton of the International Transport Workers Federation, adding that the crew seems to be treated well.