Ex-astronaut gives Democrats US Senate win in Arizona

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  Nov 04 2020
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 14:27 ist
Democratic US Senate candidate Mark Kelly. Credit: Reuters

Retired space shuttle commander Mark Kelly won a US Senate seat in Arizona, US media projected early Wednesday, defeating a Republican incumbent and breathing life into Democrats' slim hopes of taking control of the chamber.

"I'm also confident that when the votes are counted, that we're going to be successful in this mission," Kelly, 56, told supporters hours before Fox News and The New York Times projected him the winner against Senator Martha McSally, a trailblazing former fighter pilot.

McSally was aligned with President Donald Trump earlier this year but distanced herself from him in the final month in the southwestern state, where changing demographics and moderate conservatives' frustrations with Trump helped Democrat Joe Biden win the state in the presidential race.

United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Democrats
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Republicans

