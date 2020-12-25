Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe apologises, corrects parliament statements over funding scandal

Shinzo Abe apologises, corrects statements over scandal

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, embroiled in a case against his secretary over unreported political funds, gestures as he attends a news conference in Tokyo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday corrected statements he had made in parliament related to a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current premier and apologised for it to the public.

From 2019 Abe had made repeated false denials that his political funding group had subsidised cherry blossom viewing parties for his supporters, in possible violation of the country's strict political funding laws. 

