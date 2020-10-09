Ex-Kyrgyz President survives assassination attempt

Ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Ambayev survives assassination attempt

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Oct 09 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 19:05 ist
Demonstrators from rival political groups react during a rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Credit: Reuters Photo

The former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Ambayev, survived an assassination attempt in Bishkek on Friday when his car was shot at, Russia's RIA news agency cited an aide as saying.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek on Friday and ordered troops to quell unrest, as supporters of rival political groups took to the streets after days of violence following an overturned election. 

Also read: Kyrgyzstan president declares state of emergency in capital

Kyrgyzstan
Russia

