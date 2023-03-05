Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan likely to be arrested today

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan likely to be arrested today: Reports

A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28

IANS
IANS, Islamabad,
  • Mar 05 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 14:23 ist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in Toshakhana case on Sunday as the Islamabad police reached Lahore with the deposed premier's arrest warrant, local media reported.

A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28.

Sources said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed, The News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that any attempt to arrest Khan will seriously worsen the situation.

"I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park," he wrote on Twitter.

