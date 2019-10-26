Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack in Lahore

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack at Services hospital in Lahore.
A Pakistani court had granted bail on Friday to jailed Nawaz Sharif, 69, on medical grounds after the three-time prime minister raised concern about his health.
He is serving a seven-year jail sentence after a conviction for corruption last year. He denied the charges, which he said were politically motivated.
More to follow...
