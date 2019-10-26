Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack in Lahore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 26 2019, 13:13pm ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2019, 13:14pm ist
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Reuters photo)

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack at Services hospital in Lahore. 

A Pakistani court had granted bail on Friday to jailed Nawaz Sharif, 69, on medical grounds after the three-time prime minister raised concern about his health.

He is serving a seven-year jail sentence after a conviction for corruption last year. He denied the charges, which he said were politically motivated.

More to follow...

Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan
Lahore
