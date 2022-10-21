Explained | How will Britain’s new Prime Minister be chosen?

Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as the prime minister of the United Kingdom after a 45-day stint at 10, Downing Street, the shortest in the country's history. However, she will hold the top post until the next prime minister is elected by the governing Conservative Party, which is expected to be done within a week.

Here is how the process will go down.

The party has already opened nominations for the successor of Truss. Nomination filing will be open till 14:00 BST on October 24. (6:30 pm IST).

Also Read | Liz Truss resigns as UK PM after short, rocky stint

In order to enter the prime minister race, a candidate requires at least 100 nominations from Conservative MPs, as per a report by BBC.

If only one candidate bags the minimum number of nominations, they will be declared as the new leader without any further procedure. But if two or more candidates enter the fray, there will be a ballot of Conservative MPs between 1530 BST (8:00 pm IST) and 1730 BST (10:00 pm IST) on Monday.

In case of two candidates, number of votes will be indicative. But if there are three candidates, the one with the fewest votes will be eliminated, followed by indicative voting between the two remaining.

Party members will take part in an online vote if no candidates withdraw their nomination after indicative voting. The two candidates will also face each other in a television debate.

Finally, the new prime minister will be declared by Friday, October 28.