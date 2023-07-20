Explained | Why are Hollywood actors and writers on strike?

Hollywood is at an important juncture and not because after a long time, two promising movies Barbie and Oppenheimer are releasing but because one of the most wealthy industries is grappling with demands of labour rights, equal pay, for the second time in history.

Last Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild announced that the strike would be effective from midnight, and as a result, the cast of Oppenheimer left the film’s London premiere in solidarity, NDTV reported.

Two prominent Hollywood unions Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) have decided to go on a strike, stopping the wheels of film production for ongoing projects.

What is the strike about?

The unions are demanding better pay, fairness in share of profits, better work conditions and also the elimination of artificial intelligence threat of taking their jobs away. Another demand is for a compensation for actors sending self-made auditions. Basically, it wants an upgrade in its contract, addressing the prevailing issues and technological changes.

The actors and the writers are also concerned about a drop in payments received from reruns of the films and shows known as residuals.

According to the CBS report, actors want an 11 per cent raise in the baseline rates this year, and an 8 per cent raise in the next two years.

Who are they protesting against?

The strike is against the collective known as 'Alliance of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP)', which includes big Hollywood players and represents around 350 television and film production companies.

What are the limitations for the actors/writers while on strike?

The actors can’t be part of film promotions or premieres, any kind of panels, interviews, awards or festivals. They can’t sign new projects or negotiate and are not allowed to do any rehearsals. This will lead to a complete halt in movie production if the strike goes on.

How has the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) responded?

The studios has so far given a counter offer of 5 per cent hike this year and 7.5 per cent in the next two years.

When did a strike like this happened in the past, how did it resolve?

A similar strike that took place in 1960 had an impact in establishing some labour rights in the industry. The writers and actors went on a strike for residual payment and profit sharing and the management was forced to negotiate with labours to come to an agreement.