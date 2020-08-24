Explosion at Arab Gas Pipeline; total blackout in Syria

Explosion at Arab Gas Pipeline; total blackout in Syria

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Aug 24 2020, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 09:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

An explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline has caused a power blackout in Syria and initial indications point to an attack, the energy minister told state-run television on Monday.

The Ikhbariya TV channel showed footage of a large fire following the explosion, which officials told state media occurred between the Syrian towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra, northwest of the capital of Damascus.

"Initial indications are this was a terrorist attack," Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem told Ikhbariya, adding that the pipeline feeds power stations in the south. He said technical teams were already on the ground.

The electricity minister was later quoted by state news agency SANA as saying that power had gradually started being restored to the country's provinces.

In 2013, much of Syria was hit by a power cut after rebel shelling hit a gas pipeline during the country's civil war.

The Arab Gas Pipeline system extends from Egypt into Jordan and Syria.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Syria
Blackout
Explosion

What's Brewing

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

In Covid-19-hit China, life is starting to look normal

In Covid-19-hit China, life is starting to look normal

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

 