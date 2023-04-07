Explosion heard in Gaza as Israel army says carrying out strikes

Several explosions coming from Gaza were heard by AFP journalists Thursday night, as the Israeli army said it was carrying out strikes in the area.
The Israeli army "is currently striking in the Gaza Strip," read an army statement shortly after AFP heard at least three explosions.
A Palestinian security source said the strikes had hit several Hamas training sites.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study
Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison
Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears
Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'
King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links
We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors