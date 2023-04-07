Israel carry out air strikes in Gaza

Explosion heard in Gaza as Israel army says carrying out strikes

A Palestinian security source said the strikes had hit several Hamas training sites

AFP
AFP, Gaza City,
  • Apr 07 2023, 03:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 03:19 ist
Smoke rises amid buildings during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. credit: Reuters

Several explosions coming from Gaza were heard by AFP journalists Thursday night, as the Israeli army said it was carrying out strikes in the area.

The Israeli army "is currently striking in the Gaza Strip," read an army statement shortly after AFP heard at least three explosions.

A Palestinian security source said the strikes had hit several Hamas training sites.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Israel
air strikes
Gaza
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

 