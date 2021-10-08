Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves several casualties, witnesses say

A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses said.
The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service.
Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the blast.
