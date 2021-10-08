Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves several casualties

Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves several casualties, witnesses say

The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service

AP, Kabul,
  • Oct 08 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses said.

The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service.

Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the blast.

Kabul
Afghanistan
Explosion
Mosque
World news

