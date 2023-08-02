Explosions, drone debris in Kyiv, Mayor Klitschko says

Explosions jolted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Wednesday and Ukrainian anti-aircraft units were in action against attack drones, Mayor Vitali Klitschko and military officials said.

Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that according to preliminary information, debris from a drone had fallen in the central Solomianskyi district and emergency services were already on site.