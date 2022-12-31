Explosions ring out in Kyiv after missile warnings

Explosions ring out in Kyiv after missile warnings

The governor of the surrounding Kyiv region warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Dec 31 2022, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 18:10 ist
Local men walk at a site of a residential houses damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 29. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ten explosions could be heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, amid a nationwide air raid siren.

The governor of the surrounding Kyiv region warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack, and that air defences in the region were engaging targets.

Read — Russia's Shoigu says victory 'inevitable' in New Year message

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that explosions could be heard in the city in a post on the Telegram app.

