Explosions ring out in Kyiv after missile warnings

Ten explosions could be heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, amid a nationwide air raid siren.

The governor of the surrounding Kyiv region warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack, and that air defences in the region were engaging targets.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that explosions could be heard in the city in a post on the Telegram app.