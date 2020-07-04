Explosions rock 2 Somalian cities as 4 killed in Baidoa

Explosions rock 2 Somalian cities as 4 killed in Baidoa

AP
AP, Nairobi,
  • Jul 04 2020, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 14:54 ist
A ceremonial torch is lit to mark the reopening of the stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Credit: AP Photo

Explosions rocked two of Somalia's largest cities on Saturday as a suicide car bomber detonated near the port in Mogadishu and a land mine in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa killed four people, officials said.

Ali Abdullahi, an official with the Southwestern regional state, told The Associated Press that the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group has targeted the city in the past.

In Mogadishu, thick smoke billowed over the port area after police Col. Ahmed Ali said the car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters.

The bomber sped through the first security checkpoint before police officers opened fire at the vehicle which exploded outside the gates, Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman for Somalia's information ministry, told the AP.

Five police officers were wounded, said Sadik Aden Ali, spokesman for Somalia's police force. The Somalia-based al-Shabab often targets the capital with suicide bombings.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Al-Shabab
Somalia
Mogadishu
Al-Qaeda

What's Brewing

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Karnataka legalises online betting for horse racing

Karnataka legalises online betting for horse racing

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

ISRO's MOM captures image of the biggest moon of Mars

ISRO's MOM captures image of the biggest moon of Mars

 