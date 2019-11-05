Facebook launches new company logo

Facebook Inc on Monday unveiled a new logo for the company to distinguish it from its apps.
The social media company said it would start using the new brand within its products and marketing materials, and would update the Facebook for Business website over the coming weeks.
In June, the company began including "from Facebook" within its apps that includes Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
