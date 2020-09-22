FB to restrict content if US poll descends into chaos

Facebook to restrict circulation of content if US presidential election descends into chaos

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 22 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 15:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters/file photo.

Facebook Inc will take aggressive measures to "restrict the circulation of content" on its platform if November's presidential election descends into chaos or violent civic unrest, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing a company executive.

The company had drawn up plans for how to handle a range of outcomes, including widespread civic unrest or "the political dilemmas" of having in-person votes counted more rapidly than mail-in ballots, the report said, citing an interview with Nick Clegg, Facebook's head of global affairs.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Facebook
US Presidential Elections 2020
United States
Social media

What's Brewing

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

 