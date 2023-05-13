Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on Saturday after having been temporarily restored late on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.
Also Read | Facebook, YouTube, Twitter down again in Pakistan
The Ministry of Interior suspended mobile broadband services across the country and blocked access to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter on Tuesday night amid unrest after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency.
The social media giants were available again on Friday night but on Saturday were again inaccessible, the witnesses said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago
No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors
A different Kerala story
Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack
One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya
Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building
Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama
K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July