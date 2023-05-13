Facebook, YouTube, Twitter down again in Pakistan

The social media giants were available again on Friday night but on Saturday were again inaccessible, the witnesses said

Reuters
Reuters, Karachi,
  • May 13 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 16:12 ist
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, is escorted by police officers as he arrives to appear in a court. Credit: AP Photo

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on Saturday after having been temporarily restored late on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.

The Ministry of Interior suspended mobile broadband services across the country and blocked access to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter on Tuesday night amid unrest after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency.

The social media giants were available again on Friday night but on Saturday were again inaccessible, the witnesses said.

