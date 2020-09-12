Faces of power: 80% in charge are white, even as the US diversifies

The most powerful people in the United States pass our laws, run Hollywood’s studios and head the most prestigious universities. They own pro sports teams and determine who goes to jail and who goes to war.

A review by The New York Times of more than 900 officials and executives in prominent positions found that about 20 per cent identify as Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, multiracial or otherwise a person of color. More than 40 per cent of Americans identify with one of those groups.

Even where there have been signs of progress, greater diversity has not always translated to more equal treatment.

25 people run the largest police forces. 14 are Black or Hispanic.

While half of the 25 largest police forces are run by people of color, the shootings and killings of Black people by white officers this year are a painful reminder of systemic bias. The rise of people of color to positions of leadership has not been a guarantee against the targeting of marginalized groups.

29 prosecutors charge people with crimes in those jurisdictions. 12 are Asian, Black or Hispanic.

Almost half of the district attorneys in the cities with the largest police forces are people of color. Jackie Lacey, Los Angeles’ first female and first Black district attorney, has been criticized by the Black Lives Matter movement for resisting efforts to reduce prison populations, which often have disproportionately high numbers of Black and Hispanic people. Black Lives Matters activists have endorsed Lacey’s challenger in a closely watched race for November.

24 people lead the Trump administration. 3 are Asian, Black or Hispanic.

In other parts of government and the economy, the lack of diversity in top positions is striking. President Donald Trump’s Cabinet is more white and male than any first Cabinet since President Reagan’s.

9 people sit on the Supreme Court. 2 are Black or Hispanic.

Since 1789, all but six Supreme Court justices have been white men.

8 men are military chiefs. 1 is Black.

The racial makeup of the Joint Chiefs of Staff stands in stark contrast to that of active-duty members, more than 40% of whom are people of color.

Of the people at the top of the 25 highest-valued companies, 6 are Asian or Black.

Fewer than a quarter of the most valuable public companies are run by people of color, and Black leaders are becoming less represented in these roles. There are now four Black chief executives running Fortune 500 companies, down from six in 2012.

Of the people who head universities ranked in the top 25, 1 is Hispanic.

Among U.S. News and World Report’s 25 top-ranked universities, none have an Asian or Black leader and only one school has a Hispanic president. While the number of Asian students at elite schools has increased, Black and Hispanic students are less represented than they were a generation ago, government data shows. (Note: List includes universities that are tied for 25th place or higher.)

15 people direct major news organizations. 3 are Black or Hispanic.

The news industry is spread across a range of media. These are the top editors of the six newspapers with the largest circulations, the three major broadcast networks, the three big cable TV news channels and the websites with the most monthly visitors.

The 5 people who have the most influence over book publishing are all white.

The heads of the so-called Big Five publishers shape literary culture and are responsible for the vast majority of bestselling books.

The people who edit the 10 most read magazines are all white.

Collectively, the publications with the largest print and digital audiences reach hundreds of millions of readers a month.

14 people influence most of the music that is produced and played. 2 are Black or Hispanic.

For an industry that owes much of its fortunes to Black artists, there are few executives of color in the top ranks. These are the chief executives who run the three major label conglomerates that account for roughly three-quarters of the market; the three publishers that generate the most revenue; and the two concert promoters that put on most shows, as well as the heads of the six major streaming services and broadcasters.

25 people run the top TV networks and Hollywood studios. 2 are Black or Hispanic.

The heads of the biggest movie studios by box office sales, streaming services with the largest budgets, broadcast networks and cable channels with the highest ratings, and television production companies with the largest revenues reflect a trend that pervades Hollywood. White actors dominate screens, and white directors and writers are overrepresented behind the camera. (Note: Does not include NBC, which currently does not have a programming chief.)

Of the people in charge of the 25 highest valued fashion companies, 3 are Asian or Hispanic.

From luxury brands to department stores, the leadership of fashion brands doesn’t reflect their customer base.

99 people own professional baseball, basketball and football teams. 6 are Asian, Black or Hispanic.

The principal owners of the teams of the country’s three biggest sports leagues are also overwhelmingly white and male, even though the majority of players in the NFL and NBA are people of color. Some players have even questioned the use of the word “owner” because of its slavery connotation.

100 people write laws in the Senate. 9 are Asian, Black or Hispanic.

In the Senate, the 10 freshmen elected in 2018 were all white. There have only been 29 senators of color in history. Tim Scott of South Carolina is the first African American since Reconstruction to represent a Southern state in the Senate.

50 people are state governors. 3 are Asian, Hispanic or Native American.

There are currently no Black governors, and only two Black governors have been elected in American history.

431 people currently write laws in the House. 112 are Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native American or otherwise identify as a person of color.

The House offers signs of hope. The current class of representatives in the House is the most diverse ever. Nearly all of the freshmen of color are Democrats. Fourteen states, however, have yet to elect a Black, Asian or Hispanic representative to Congress, according to data collected by the House. (Note: Total count does not include vacant seats or nonvoting members.)