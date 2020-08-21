Employees can wear clothes supporting cops: Goodyear

Facing Trump criticism, Goodyear says employees can wear clothes supporting police

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 21 2020, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 07:49 ist
A Goodyear store is seen in Miami. Credit: AFP

Goodyear Tire Chief Executive Rich Kramer said on Thursday the company had clarified its policy to make clear employees can wear apparel expressing support for law enforcement after it faced a boycott call from US President Donald Trump.

The Republican president, who is seeking a second term in office, told reporters on Wednesday he would swap out the Goodyear tires on his presidential limousine if there were an alternative.

Goodyear on Thursday said it had a longstanding policy of asking employees of refraining from working place expressions of support for any political candidates.

Donald Trump
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

