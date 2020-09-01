Fake coughing in UK school will lead to suspension: Report

Schools are scheduled to reopen in several parts of the world and authorities are keen on taking strict measures to ensure proper social distancing and behavioural rules.

Amid reopening and debates on best practices, one UK school takes things up a notch by warning parents that their wards will be suspended if they do not abide by the Covid-19 guidelines in school which includes a restriction on ‘fake coughing’, the Daily Mail reported.

This East Sussex school has mentioned few other 'coronavirus red lines' for students which include restrictions on using another year group's toilets or just joking about coronavirus.

The letter by Jerome Scafe, an associate principal at the East Sussex school warned, 'The following behaviours may result in a fixed-term exclusion: deliberate or malicious coughs/sneezes at any point; humorous, inappropriate comments or statements related to the coronavirus pandemic; purposeful physical contact with any other person; repeated failure to follow instructions within an appropriate timeframe resulting in the student needing to be removed from lesson.'

Students are also going to face disciplinary actions if they do not use their assigned lavatories or have their meals or snacks at their respective desks.

Various other schools have suggested that students may have to wear PPE kits to their schools. Schools are also going to supply students with recycleable cups for beverages. This is to prevent the spreading of coronavirus through water bottles.

Byron Academy in Acton, West London, stated in their back-to-school policy that, 'Some behaviours (eg: coughing deliberately on another person) that were previously 'simply' anti-social, are now potentially extremely serious.'

It also added that if any student, at any point of time “wilfully ignores or refuses to follow instructions relating to hygiene routines and social distancing between year group bubbles' will be moved and if teachers conclude it is putting others at risk 'then parents should expect that their child may be excluded”.

While John Flamsteed Community School in Derby told Daily Mail, “Students will have specific lavatories that they can use at break and lunchtime – this must be adhered to.

'Should a student decide not to respect these, this will be treated as a very serious disciplinary matter”.