Fan shot dead in clashes before Argentine football match

A 36-year-old man was shot dead in Argentina during clashes between rival supporters of the same club before a second-division match, police said.

Witnesses said the clash was among supporters of Club Atletico de San Martin in the northwestern city of San Miguel de Tucuman on Monday night.

The fans were heading to the stadium for the top of the table clash against Belgrano, police sources said, quoted by the official Telam news agency.

San Martin president Ruben Moisello said the victim was shot in the neck from behind.

Police cordoned off the area after the incident but the match went ahead with San Martin winning 1-0.

A murder investigation has been opened and Tucuman's deputy police chief Juan Ibanez said the "perpetrator has already been identified."

Also on Monday night, around 15 people were arrested and three police injured as angry fans of second division Nueva Chicago tried to break into the changing rooms after their team's 3-2 defeat to Almagro.

According to the Salvemos al Futbol (Let's Save Football) NGO, violent clashes inside and outside stadiums have resulted in more than 300 deaths since Argentine football became professional in the 1930s.