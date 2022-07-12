'Farah to face no action after trafficking revelations'

Farah to face 'no action' after trafficking revelations: UK government

Farah was illegally trafficked to Britain as a child before applying for citizenship, the government said

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jul 12 2022, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 19:19 ist
Mo Farah. Credit: Reuters Photo

Olympic great Mo Farah will not face any action after he revealed that he was illegally trafficked to Britain as a child before applying for citizenship, the government said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mo Farah says he was brought to UK illegally as a child, reveals real name

"No action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and to suggest otherwise is wrong," a Home Office spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

