Farah to face 'no action' after trafficking revelations: UK government

Olympic great Mo Farah will not face any action after he revealed that he was illegally trafficked to Britain as a child before applying for citizenship, the government said on Tuesday.
Also Read | Mo Farah says he was brought to UK illegally as a child, reveals real name
"No action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and to suggest otherwise is wrong," a Home Office spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.
