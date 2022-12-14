Fatalities reported after migrant boat sinks in English Channel

Fatalities reported after boat sinks in English Channel

Authorities have not yet confirmed the deaths

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 14 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The BBC said on Wednesday there had been a small number of fatalities after a boat carrying migrants sank in the English Channel, adding that authorities had not yet confirmed the deaths.

World news
Migrants
English Channel

