FBI says armed person tried to breach its Cincinnati building

FBI says armed person tried to breach Cincinnati office

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 11 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

An armed individual tried to breach the Federal Bureau of Investigation's building in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Thursday before fleeing, the FBI said, calling it a "critical incident."

"At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71," the FBI field office in Cincinnati wrote on Twitter.

An NBC affiliate quoted Clinton County Emergency Management Agency officials as saying law enforcement exchanged shots with the male subject described as wearing a gray shirt and body armor.

The affiliate said the police shut down two highways and imposed an area lockdown.

