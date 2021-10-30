FBI uses Navajo language in campaign against hate crime

FBI using Navajo language in campaign targeting hate crimes

The FBI said it also has translated into Navajo numerous posters seeking information about unsolved homicides and missing person cases

AP
AP, Albuquerque (US),
  • Oct 30 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 17:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The FBI has begun a campaign to use the Navajo language on social media to combat hate crimes.

The federal enforcement agency said Friday that it has an ad in the Navajo language on Facebook that encourages victims and witnesses to contact the FBI, which also has posted messages in the Navajo language against hate crime on Twitter.

“Our message is clear and simple: Hate has no place on the Navajo Nation or anywhere else,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “For those more comfortable communicating in Navajo, we hope this outreach encourages them to call us or go online if they are aware of a hate crime.”

The FBI said it also has translated into Navajo numerous posters seeking information about unsolved homicides and missing person cases.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

FBI
United States
World news
hate speech

What's Brewing

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

In Pics | Spooky movies to watch before Halloween

In Pics | Spooky movies to watch before Halloween

Fans welcome Aryan Khan with dhol and tashas

Fans welcome Aryan Khan with dhol and tashas

'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets

'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

 