Federal charges do not bar Trump from running for President

Federal charges do not bar Trump from running for Prez

The US Constitution establishes criteria for eligibility for president, and a clean criminal record is not one of them.

International New York Times
  • Aug 02 2023, 08:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 08:46 ist
Former US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

The third indictment of former US President Donald Trump — this time over his efforts to reverse his loss after the 2020 election — adds to the unusual questions raised by the prospect of someone running for president while facing charges.

The indictment, and any conviction, would not bar Trump from running. The US Constitution establishes criteria for eligibility for president, and a clean criminal record is not one of them.

Nevertheless, it would be extraordinary for a person who is under indictment, let alone convicted of a felony, to be a major party nominee.

There are only a few historical examples of somewhat serious candidates who even come close.

They include the unsuccessful run in the 2016 Republican primary by former Texas Gov Rick Perry after he was indicted on charges of abuse of power (the charges were dismissed months after he dropped out of the race), as well as the 1920 run by Eugene V Debs as the Socialist Party nominee while he sat in prison for an Espionage Act conviction.

