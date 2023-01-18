Fed's Powell tests Covid positive with 'mild' symptoms

Fed's Powell tests positive for Covid with 'mild' symptoms

Powell is 'up to date' with all Covid vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Jan 18 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 22:19 ist
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Credit: AFP File Photo

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for Covid-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms," the Federal Reserve announced.

Powell is “up to date” with all Covid vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Fed's next interest rate-setting meeting is January 31-February 1, a timetable that could allow Powell to recover in time to participate in person. An alternative plan would be to return to a virtual meeting, which the Fed held for months during the height of the pandemic.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jerome Powell
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

What's Brewing

Meet the team that curated Budget 2023-24

Meet the team that curated Budget 2023-24

On this day in 1927, Parliament House was opened

On this day in 1927, Parliament House was opened

Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking

Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking

What's the way out for BMTC?

What's the way out for BMTC?

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

 