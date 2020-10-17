Fierce fighting in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijan mainly inhabited by ethnic Armenians and backed by Yerevan, has been the scene of deadly clashes for nearly three weeks.

Also read: Explainer | Who's fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, and why does it matter?

According to an official, more than 700 people have been killed in the clashes.

Here is a timeline:

Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics in the Caucasus, have accused each other of initiating deadly clashes, the worst since 2016, that broke out on September 27 in their decades-long territorial dispute.

Ethnic Armenian separatists seized the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Baku in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives. Since then, clashes have occurred repeatedly.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry says it launched a "counter offensive" to protect the population, while separatist authorities claim the troops bombed the regional capital Stepanakert.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Nagorno-Karabakh authorities declare martial law and military mobilisation, while Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev also declares martial law and a curfew in Baku and several cities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a firm supporter of Azerbaijan, on September 28 calls on Armenia to end its "occupation" of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Karabakh authorities say they have regained positions lost the day before, whereas Azerbaijan says it has made gains. Both sides claim the other has suffered heavy losses.

On the 29th, Armenia says a Turkish F-16 fighter jet that took off from Azerbaijan shot down an Armenian warplane.

Turkey denies the claim, while Moscow urges Ankara not to "add fuel to the flames" by encouraging Baku's military campaign.

The United Nations Security Council unanimously calls on both sides to stop fighting.

On September 30, Russia says that fighters from Syria and Libya are being deployed to the conflict and expresses its "deep concern".

Nagorno-Karabakh's leader says "the real enemy is Turkey."

Azerbaijan's leader vows to pursue military action until a full Armenian withdrawal from the disputed territory.

On October 1, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces intensify their shelling.

The presidents of France, Russia, and the United States call for a ceasefire, urging Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit to talks without delay.

On October 2, regional capital Stepanakert comes under heavy shelling that injures many civilians and causes serious material damage, according to Yerevan.

Armenia expresses readiness to work with international mediators to reach a ceasefire with Azerbaijan.

On October 4, fighting intensifies, with both Stepanakert and Ganja in western Azerbaijan coming under fire.

On October 6, Armenia's Pashinyan says Turkey's encouragement of Azerbaijan is to blame for the outbreak of fighting and is confident of Russian support.

The following day, Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for an end to the ongoing "tragedy".

Separatist authorities say that half of the enclave's 140,000 inhabitants have been displaced, of whom 90 per cent are women and children.

On October 8, the Ghazanchetsots (Holy Saviour) Cathedral, an iconic site for the Armenian Apostolic Church, is bombed.

Azerbaijan denies its forces are responsible.

Armenia and Azerbaijan hold their first high-level talks in Moscow on the 9th.

They announce a ceasefire early on October 10 and agree to more "substantive" talks, but the ceasefire is broken as soon as it takes effect at 0800 GMT as both sides blame each other.

On October 11, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers urge the truce be "rigorously" respected, a call the EU echoes, as Turkey proposes it and Russia hold talks with the protagonists.

Three days later, Yerevan says it "reserves" the right to hit any infrastructure or military site anywhere in Azerbaijan.

Turkey's president denies any pro-Turkish Syrian forces are engaged in the conflict.

On the 15th, Stepanakert suffers fresh bombardment.

Two days later, Saturday sees Azerbaijan vow to avenge the deaths of 13 civilians in an overnight missile strike on the city of Ganja. Armenian separatists justify their riposte by accusing Baku of targeting civilian infrastructure.