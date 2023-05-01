Fiji former attorney general taken into custody for 'abuse of office'

Fiji former attorney general taken into custody

Fiji's former attorney general, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who is also general secretary of the Pacific island nation's main opposition party Fiji First, was taken into custody on Monday after being charged with abuse of office, local media reported.

The criminal charge was approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and relates to a complaint by an election official, FBC News reported.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of office hours.

Sayed-Khaiyum remains in custody and will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court on Tuesday, multiple Fiji media outlets reported.

On its Facebook page, Fiji First showed a video of Sayed-Khaiyum emerging from a police station and declining to answer media questions as he was taken away. Fiji First could not be reached for comment.

Fiji's former long-serving prime minister Frank Bainimarama pleaded not guilty in a Suva court in March on charges of abuse of office, and will face trial.

Bainimarama led the Pacific island nation for 16 years until narrowly losing an election in December to a coalition of parties led by current Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

