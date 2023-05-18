Fiji oppn barred from parliament as party suspended

Fiji opposition barred from parliament as party suspended

Four Fiji political parties were suspended for 30 days on Wednesday for not submitting audited accounts

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • May 18 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 16:17 ist
Fiji Parliament Chambers. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Josuamudreilagi

Twenty-four politicians from Fiji's main opposition party have been barred from sitting in parliament after the party, Fiji First, had its registration suspended, the parliament's speaker said on Thursday.

The Pacific island nation saw its first change of leader in 16 years at a tightly fought national election in December, where Fiji First, which won 42% of the vote, was defeated by a coalition of three parties.

Four Fiji political parties were suspended for 30 days on Wednesday for not submitting audited accounts, local media reported.

In a statement, the parliamentary speaker's office said it had been notified by the Acting Registrar of Political Parties of the suspension.

Also Read | Papua New Guinea to sign security pact with US, PM says

"In light of the suspension of the registration of the Fiji First Party, all twenty-four members are not entitled to take part in the proceedings of Parliament or any committee of Parliament for the duration of the suspension," it said.

They would also not receive any payment from parliament during the suspension, it added.

Fiji First could not be reached for comment, and its social media accounts were offline.

The island nation experienced four military coups between 1987 and 2006, when former prime minister Frank Bainimarama took power before forming Fiji First in 2014.

Current Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, a former coup leader himself, leaves the country on Thursday to visit Papua New Guinea for a regional leaders meeting.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fiji
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

 