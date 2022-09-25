Fire at world's biggest produce market in Paris

Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris

There were no immediate reports of injuries

AP
AP, Paris,
  • Sep 25 2022, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 20:03 ist
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a building at the 'Rungis International Market', south of Paris, on September 25, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday, from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.

Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area, in Paris' southern suburbs, while they tackled the blaze at the warehouse in the Rungis International Market.

Also Read | France's Montpellier airport shut after plane skids into lake

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The sprawling wholesale market is a veritable town unto itself, with more than 12,000 people working there and warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products and flowers from across France and around the world.

Paris
France
Fire Accident
World news

