Fire breaks out in Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jul 10 2023, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 19:22 ist
Iran flag. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Fire broke out at the Bandar Abbas oil refinery located in the south of Iran, the student-led Young Journalists Club news agency reported on Monday.

The agency posted a video showing smoke rising from the location, without giving further details as to the reason of the fire or its impact. 

World news
Iran

