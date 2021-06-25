Fire tears through martial arts training centre in China, killing 18

18 killed in fire at martial arts centre in China

The blaze at Shangqiu city also wounded 16

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  Jun 25 2021
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 06:58 ist
A fire tore through a martial arts training centre in China's Henan province on Friday killing at least 18 people, Chinese state media reported.

The blaze at Shangqiu city also wounded 16, CGTN reported, citing local officials.

It was unclear what had caused the fire.

Outbreaks of fire in China are not uncommon, with patchy safety protocols and sub-standard construction a frequent concern.

On June 13, a gas pipeline explosion in central Hubei province killed 25 people and injured 138.

Eight employees at a gas supplier were arrested by local police after lapses in safety management were uncovered.

