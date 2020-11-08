First woman US vice president, Harris vows 'will not be the last'

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris declared Saturday that her victory was just a beginning for women as she was elected to be the top-ranking female leader in US history.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris told a rally as she introduced President-elect Joe Biden at a victory rally in Delaware.

"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility," she said.

Also Read: Kamala Harris becomes first Indian-origin woman elected US vice-president

Harris said voters had brought a "new day for America" as she opened a victory speech on Saturday with President-elect Joe Biden.

Harris, who will be the highest-ranking woman in US history, took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware in a white suit in honour of the women's suffragist movement to the sounds of Mary J. Blige.

"When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," Harris said to cheers from the socially distanced outdoor crowd.