First woman US VP, Harris vows she won't be the last

First woman US vice president, Harris vows 'will not be the last'

Voters had brought a "new day for America" as she opened a victory speech

AFP
AFP, Wilmington,
  • Nov 08 2020, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 07:52 ist
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris declared Saturday that her victory was just a beginning for women as she was elected to be the top-ranking female leader in US history.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris told a rally as she introduced President-elect Joe Biden at a victory rally in Delaware.

"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility," she said.

Also Read: Kamala Harris becomes first Indian-origin woman elected US vice-president

Harris said voters had brought a "new day for America" as she opened a victory speech on Saturday with President-elect Joe Biden.

Harris, who will be the highest-ranking woman in US history, took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware in a white suit in honour of the women's suffragist movement to the sounds of Mary J. Blige.

"When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," Harris said to cheers from the socially distanced outdoor crowd.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US Presidential Elections 2020
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Democrats
USA

What's Brewing

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

 