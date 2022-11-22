Five dead, 40 injured in Iraq gas tank explosion

It was the second explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas tank in Iraqi Kurdistan in less than a week

AFP
AFP, Dohuk, Iraq
  Nov 22 2022
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 20:52 ist
A picture shows a view of the wreckage left by a gas leak explosion at a student dormitory building in Dohuk in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. Credit: AFP Photo

Five people died and 40 were injured when a gas tank exploded and sparked a fire in a student dormitory in northern Iraq, authorities said Tuesday.

The blast hit Monday night when a rooftop gas tank leaked at a building housing the student accommodation and a bakery in the Kurdish city of Dohuk.

"The gas leaked, reaching the students' rooms, and police arrived to evacuate them," Dohuk's governor, Ali Tatar, told AFP. "Unfortunately at that moment, the explosion occurred."

Also Read — Baghdad airport hit by second fire in three days

A student, a bakery worker and three policemen who arrived as part of the emergency response were killed, including the unit's deputy director, Tatar said.

It was the second explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas tank in Iraqi Kurdistan in less than a week.

Last Thursday, 15 people died in Sulaimaniyah when an LPG tank exploded and caused the collapse of a building.

Following Monday's deaths, authorities in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region announced a ban on LPG tanks for domestic use.

The Dohuk blast was the latest tragedy to highlight Iraq's dilapidated infrastructure and lax safety standards.

On November 15 and 17, two fires broke out at Baghdad International Airport. And in late October at least nine people were killed when a gas tanker exploded in Baghdad.

Iraq
gas leak
World news
Baghdad

