Five dead as aircraft crashes into hangar in Poland

Five dead as aircraft crashes into hangar in Poland

There were three pilots on the plane, one of them died, one got injured, and the third survived without injury.

IANS
IANS, Warsaw,
  • Jul 18 2023, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 13:12 ist
the plane was landing in bad weather, which might have led to the accident. Credit: Twitter/@ics923

Five people were killed, and five others were injured after a Cessna plane crashed into an airfield hangar in central Poland.

In the city of Chrcynno, the plane on Monday evening hit the hangar where people were sheltering, Andrzej Bartkowiak, chief commandant of the State Fire Service in Poland, said on social media, confirming the casualties.

Watch—IAF's Surya Kiran aircraft crashes near Chamarajanagar in Karnataka

He also said the plane was landing in bad weather, which might have led to the accident, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were three pilots on the plane, one of them died, one got injured, and the third survived without injury, the Polish Press Agency cited Monika Nowakowska-Brynda from the State Fire Service as saying.

Other fatalities included people who took shelter, whose identities are yet to be known, she added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Airlines
Accident
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 