Five dead in highway crash in Japan's Hokkaido

Five people were killed when an intercity bus and a large truck crashed on a highway in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido around noon on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK reported.
NHK, citing the police and fire departments, said more than 10 people had been transported to hospitals in Yakumo town and Hakodate city by ambulance and helicopter, and five had been confirmed dead.
Police were investigating the cause of the accident that occurred around noon (0300 GMT), NHK reported.
