Bangladesh: 5 killed, 30 injured in oxygen plant fire

Five killed, 30 injured in oxygen plant fire in Bangladesh

A loud noise was heard after which the fire broke out at Seema Oxygen Plant around 4.30 pm

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • Mar 04 2023, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 21:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least five people were killed and over 30 others injured on Saturday after a major fire broke out at an oxygen plant in Bangladesh’s Chattogram district, officials said.

A loud noise was heard after which the fire broke out at Seema Oxygen Plant around 4.30 pm in Keshabpur area of Chattogram’s Sitakunda upazila, local people said.

“The fire killed five people, wounded over 30 others,” private ATN News and other news outlets reported.

Fire service officials said they mobilised nine units to douse the fire, and added the exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Parts of Kochi engulfed in smoke after waste plant fire; people urged to stay indoors

Television footage showed Bangladesh Army troops joining the firemen in the rescue operations.

Sitakunda upazila’s administrative chief told reporters that according to initial information, the blaze has so far claimed five lives.

The police are yet to confirm the identities of the deceased.

Last month, at least one person was killed and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Bangladesh’s capital city of Dhaka.

     

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Bangladesh
Fire Accident

What's Brewing

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

 