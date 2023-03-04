Five killed, 30 injured in oxygen plant fire in Bangladesh

At least five people were killed and over 30 others injured on Saturday after a major fire broke out at an oxygen plant in Bangladesh’s Chattogram district, officials said.

A loud noise was heard after which the fire broke out at Seema Oxygen Plant around 4.30 pm in Keshabpur area of Chattogram’s Sitakunda upazila, local people said.

“The fire killed five people, wounded over 30 others,” private ATN News and other news outlets reported.

Fire service officials said they mobilised nine units to douse the fire, and added the exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Television footage showed Bangladesh Army troops joining the firemen in the rescue operations.

Sitakunda upazila’s administrative chief told reporters that according to initial information, the blaze has so far claimed five lives.

The police are yet to confirm the identities of the deceased.

Last month, at least one person was killed and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Bangladesh’s capital city of Dhaka.