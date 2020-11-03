Five killed as fire breaks out in gas terminal in China

At least five people were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around Monday noon in the LNG terminal of Tieshan Port, operated by a company under China Oil and Gas Piping Network Corporation (PipeChina), according to the local publicity bureau.

The fire has been extinguished and rescue operations are underway. One person was reported missing.

An investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of the accident, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.