Five killed as Saudi Arabia and Yemen rebels exchange fire

Five killed as Saudi and Yemen rebels exchange fire

AFP
AFP, Sanaa,
  • Dec 25 2021, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 15:13 ist
An armed man walks at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Two people were killed in Saudi Arabia in a projectile attack blamed on Yemen's Houthi rebels, while three died in Yemen in a Riyadh-led coalition air strike, officials said Saturday.

Saudi's civil defence said that two people, including a Saudi citizen and Yemeni national, were killed and seven were injured in a projectile attack on Jazan, a southern region of Saudi Arabia bordering Yemen.

Meanwhile, medics in Yemen said that three people died and six others were injured in Saudi-led coalition air strikes northwest of the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

