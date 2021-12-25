Five killed as Saudi Arabia and Yemen rebels exchange fire

Two people were killed in Saudi Arabia in a projectile attack blamed on Yemen's Houthi rebels, while three died in Yemen in a Riyadh-led coalition air strike, officials said Saturday.

Saudi's civil defence said that two people, including a Saudi citizen and Yemeni national, were killed and seven were injured in a projectile attack on Jazan, a southern region of Saudi Arabia bordering Yemen.

Meanwhile, medics in Yemen said that three people died and six others were injured in Saudi-led coalition air strikes northwest of the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

