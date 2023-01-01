Flights to and from Philippine capital suspended due to technical issues

Philippine authorities halted flights in and out of Manila on New Year's Day due to a malfunction of air traffic control, causing chaos for tens of thousands of travellers.
A total of 282 flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other regional airports, affecting around 56,000 passengers at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the airport operator said on Sunday.
As of 0800 GMT, "the system has been partially restored thereby allowing limited flight operations," the Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement.
Video clips and photos posted on social media showed long queues at the airport and airline personnel distributing food packs and drinks to stranded passengers.
"We're told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down. I was on my way home fm Tokyo - 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda," tweeted one passenger - Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of Philippine telecommunications conglomerate PLDT Inc.
"6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travellers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh."
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said there was a power outage and loss of communication at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center. It offered passengers due to fly on Sunday free rebooking or the option to convert tickets to vouchers.
Philippine Airlines said a number of flights were diverted, cancelled and delayed, and travellers should check the status of their journey before proceeding to the airport.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE
India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?
Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'
What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr
DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'
In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules
DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...
Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave
2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors
Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last