Flood traps 14 in tunnel under construction in China

Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

The rescuers have not been able to contact the workers missing since the 3:30 am flood

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Jul 15 2021, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 17:35 ist
Rescuers work to build an embankment at the site of a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province. Credit: AP/PTI photo

Rescuers were pumping out water Thursday to try to find 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China.

The rescuers have not been able to contact the workers missing since the 3:30 am flood, the Zhuhai city emergency management department said in an online post.

“Rescue work is proceeding in an intense and orderly way," it said.

More than 1,000 workers, 22 fire trucks and five pumping vehicles were taking part in the effort, with search and rescue teams dispatched from surrounding cities in Guangdong province.

The cause of the flood is under investigation.

In March, two workers died in another part of the tunnel when a protective wall collapsed and they were hit by falling stones, according to a notice from the Zhuhai emergency management department.

Zhuhai is a coastal city near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China's early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the nation's economy about 40 years ago.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
Flood

What's Brewing

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 