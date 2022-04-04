Ukraine's Bucha footage was 'ordered' to blame Russia

Footage in Ukraine's Bucha was 'ordered' to blame us, says Russia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 04 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 13:24 ist

Russia's foreign ministry said that footage of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha had been "ordered" by the United States as part of a plot to blame Russia.

"Who are the masters of provocation? Of course, the United States and NATO," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview on state television late on Sunday.

Zakharova said the immediate Western outcry over the images of dead civilians indicated the story had been part of a plan to sully Russia's reputation.

"In this case, it seems to me that the fact that these statements (about Russia) were made in the first minutes after these materials appeared leaves no doubt as to who 'ordered' this story." 

