For 'true stability' recognize Palestine: Saudi envoy

For 'true stability' recognize Palestine: Saudi envoy

Saudi Arabia, a close partner of the US, has refused to normalise ties with US-ally Israel over occupation of Palestinian territories

AFP
AFP, Riyadh,
  • Jan 20 2023, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 17:18 ist
Saudi prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Saudi Arabia will not normalise ties with Israel in the absence of a two-state solution with the Palestinians, the kingdom's top diplomat has said, according to a tweet by the foreign ministry on Friday.

The comments by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed normalisation with Saudi Arabia in talks with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem on Thursday.

"True normalisation and true stability will only come through... giving the Palestinians a state," Prince Faisal told Bloomberg at the summit.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is a close partner of the United States but it has repeatedly refused to normalise ties with US-ally Israel due to its occupation of Palestinian territories.

The US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020 saw the kingdom's neighbours -- the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain -- establish full diplomatic ties with Israel.

Netanyahu has repeatedly expressed his desire to see Saudi Arabia join the list.

In their talks on Thursday, Netanyahu and Sullivan discussed "measures to deepen the Abraham Accords... with an emphasis on a breakthrough with Saudi," the Israeli leader's office said.

The West Bank and the Gaza Strip plus Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem were long touted as the basis of a Palestinian state in a "two-state" solution to the long-running conflict.

But that goal has become ever more distant, with the occupied West Bank fragmented by Jewish settlements.

Netanyahu plans to pursue a policy of increased settlement expansion in the West Bank, with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties in his coalition advocating the annexation of some of the territory.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Saudi Arabia
World news
Palestine

What's Brewing

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

 